Little Caesar’s campaign provides much needed items to local K-9 units

Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign
Little Caesars Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An annual fundraiser is continuing to help local law enforcement and their four-legged friends.

Little Caesar’s Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign was started in West Virginia in 2019. Each year in April, pizza sales go toward the campaign’s goal. Past fundraisers have provided K-9s with first aid kits and tactical collars. This year’s campaign meet its goal of $30,000, which was used to purchase puppy goodie bags.

Marketing Director for VDM Management Group Little Caesar’s Pizza Sabrina Donahue-Moore shared the importance of making sure officers and their K-9s have what they need to successfully do their jobs.

“We want to set our law enforcement officers up to be able to protect our cities and our communities,” she said.

Donahue-Moore was at the Beckley Police Department on Friday handing out goodie bags. Statewide, Little Caesar’s was able to purchase 160 bags, 14 of which went to Raleigh County. The bags contained special collars and leads, toys, collapsable water bowls and more.

Tim Capehart, a Corporal in the Beckley Police Department’s K-9 Unit, said he and his dog, Ora, a five-year-old German Shepherd, greatly appreciate the work Little Caesar is doing.

“By them doing that, they give us equipment that we normally might not have thought of having or can help us better do our job.”

Little Caesar’s will spend the next several weeks personally distributing the rest of the bags to departments all over the state.

