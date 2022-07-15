Humidity will spike into the weekend; turning unsettled by Sunday

BASEBALL FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A stationary front will remain situated across the region in the coming days, but rain chances look low through at least the first half of the weekend. Tonight, besides a stray shower or storm, we look partly cloudy and tranquil. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see some valley fog develop into early Saturday AM.

Saturday will be similar to Friday weather-wise, but we’ll feel a bit muggier! High temps will be seasonable still, in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon or early evening, but most will stay dry. Saturday night will bring passing clouds and mild temps in the 60s for most.,

Low pressure will inch our way from the west on Sunday, bringing wider-spread scattered showers and t-storms, especially during the heat of the day in the afternoon and early evening. While it won’t be a wash-out, hit or miss stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall will still be possible.

As a frontal system swings in early next week, we will have rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the day on Monday. High temps will be in the 70s with more rain and clouds around. We’ll have to keep an eye out for severe storms and a flood threat next week as we remain pretty unstable for a while...

