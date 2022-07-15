Advertisement

In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Old Town Revival

Old Town Revival
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this episode of In Focus, we are putting the spotlight on some upcoming events in Virginia.

In the last segment, you heard about the Sunflower Festival and in the next two segments, we’re going to talk about an event happening this month in Tazewell County featuring a derby, music and much more.

Adam Colborne, Dick Deidenspinner, and Tyler Dunmyer spoke with us about their Old Town Revival event that will be held at the Back of the Dragon July 22-24.

For more information, please check their website by clicking here.

