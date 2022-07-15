FMCA spends week in Fairlea for annual rally

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week, the Family Motorcoach Association, better known as FMCA, was camped on the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds. The FMCA is a group of individuals and families who live their lives on the road.

They were gathered for an annual event they call the Great Eastern Rally. More than 200 motorcoaches arrived in the Lewisburg area over the weekend, and the first of events in the rally kicked off on Wednesday.

Gaye Young, President of the Eastern Area of FMCA, spoke of the bond formed during their time together.

“Getting together with these people, they become like family to us. They are our family. That makes a relationship that’s very, very special.”

Members will enjoy seminars, live music, youth activities and other events through Saturday. Then, they leave West Virginia for their next adventure.

