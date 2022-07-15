‘The damage is extensive’: Governor Youngkin reacts to flood damage in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - In his first visit to Southwestern Virginia since flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) gave a solemn reaction to the damage he saw.

“The damage is extensive, it’s extensive. You can’t help but have your heart sink when you see someone’s home lifted up and moved off its foundation down the road.”

Youngkin got the chance to speak with those leading the relief effort. Local and national organizations are coming together to coordinate their efforts to gather supplies and get them to flood victims as quickly as possible.

Youngkin was appreciative of the community efforts that kicked into gear as soon as they were needed.

“You just watch the whole community come together, It’s so inspiring. The reality is the spirit of Virginia is alive here.”

Youngkin’s trip didn’t stop at the resource center. The Governor went on a mobile tour through the most flood-affected areas. In Pilgrims Knob, VA. M&M Body Shop lost millions of dollars worth of equipment. Employees at this family-owned business watched their American Dream drown in a nightmare flooding event.

“When I went into the garage and opened the door between the garage and the office water rushed in just as you see in the movies. It was filling the room up. By the grace of the good lord above I was able to get the door open to get out to the window right here.”

Moore said many people in the area are unable to buy flood insurance because it’s a high-risk flood area. He adds Government help is needed to get his community back on its’ feet.

“If the government or someone doesn’t step in to help these people. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Youngkin reassured the flood victims that he plans to pursue every avenue to drive federal relief funding to Buchanan County.

“We’ve got funds from the United States that flows all over the world and I think there are people all over the world that need it. Well, I think there are people in Virginia that need it a lot. We’re going to make sure that people recognize first off the extent of this damage, and the fact that we’ve gone to both federal and state come together and get some help.”

