Bluefield State University remembers beloved alumnus

Dr. Ellis Ray Williams Sr.
Dr. Ellis Ray Williams Sr.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University is remembering one of its most beloved alumnus today. The school is having a public viewing for Dr. Ellis Ray Williams Sr. until seven on Friday night.

It’s taking place in the auditorium of the basic science building. Dr. Williams died on July 5 and he recently donated money for a sports complex that will be named in his honor.

“Mr. Williams was very important to the college, university I should say now. He’s going to be missed. He was 100 years old,” said Director of Alumni Affairs, Dr. Deirdre Guyton.

The funeral services for Dr. Williams will also be at the school and is set for Saturday morning at 10:30.

