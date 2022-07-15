Advertisement

97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes

State Fair of West Virginia
State Fair of West Virginia(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The State Fair of West Virginia has been a staple of summer fun for generations. The event draws in tens of thousands of visitors each year, welcoming them from across the state and around the region.

But while the values of the fair remain the same, it’s an event that also embraces positive change.

“You have to make changes,” said Kelly Collins, Chief Executive Officer of the State Fair of West Virginia. “I know that everyone- you know, that’s a bad word: change. But we enjoy change, and, especially, if it’s something that people enjoy.”

Collins continued, sharing with WVVA some of the changes fairgoers can expect to see this year at the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia.

For the first time, the fair will deploy metal detectors. Collins says they’ll be positioned at every public entrance, adding that even though there’s never been a major security incident at the fair, the goal is prevention.

“If we can deter or slow down somebody or whatever it may be, that’s our goal, and, you know, we have great partnerships with the West Virginia State Police, and we have a private security company, so we are really comfortable in what we are doing.”

From public safety to something more fun this summer, some of the other changes include new foods to try, new artists to hear and more. With prices higher than ever, fair coordinators have also decided to extend their Dollar Day. This year, on Wednesday during fair week, guests can get in for only $1. This deal will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“That’s what we do,” Collins explained. “Every year, as soon as the fair starts, we are already starting to think about the next year and what we can do better. We make notes throughout the week. Gauge fairgoer’s reaction. See what they like. See what they don’t like so we can keep creating an event that people want to come back to.”

The State Fair of West Virginia will open on August 11 and continue through August 20.

