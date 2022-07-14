Advertisement

Sunshine returns to the region today

Dry and seasonable conditions are expected today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A gorgeous day is expected today as we’ll see mainly sunny skies return to the region. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear conditions are expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Mainly clear conditions are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Mainly clear conditions are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be seasonable once again with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Most will stay dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds but a stray shower cannot be ruled out.
Most will stay dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds but a stray shower cannot be ruled out.(WVVA WEATHER)

The first half of our weekend looks dry but we will start to grow unsettled on Sunday. An active pattern is setting up for next week as we’ll see rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Bandy community cleans up after flood damage

Latest News

Full video forecast (July 13th 2022)
Full video forecast (July 13th 2022)
FUTURECAST
Staying tranquil into late week; storms could return by this weekend
Full Forecast (7/13)
Full Forecast (7/13)
Dry and seasonable temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week.
Quieter conditions are expected for the rest of the week