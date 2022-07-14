Sunshine returns to the region today
Dry and seasonable conditions are expected today
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A gorgeous day is expected today as we’ll see mainly sunny skies return to the region. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
Mainly clear conditions are expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.
Most will stay dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be seasonable once again with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
The first half of our weekend looks dry but we will start to grow unsettled on Sunday. An active pattern is setting up for next week as we’ll see rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
