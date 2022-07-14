Advertisement

Ronceverte to host Skyline Bluegrass Tribute Festival this Saturday

Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River
Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new take on a once highly-popular music event is returning to Greenbrier County.

The Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River will be held at Ronceverte’s Island Park this Saturday, July 16. The event will pay homage to the original Skyline Bluegrass Festival, one of the state’s largest festivals of the kind, which was last held more than 40 years ago.

Dan Withrow, Co-chair of the Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River, says he has wanted to see this event return to Greenbrier County for the last three decades. He believes bringing the event back now shows the revival taking place in Ronceverte.

“I think the timing is right,” he said. “We just, we said if we don’t do it, it’s not going to happen. And the other thing is the resurgence of Ronceverte...what has transpired in the last six to 12 months behind the scenes in Ronceverte is just phenomenal, and I tell people to keep an eye on Ronceverte. It is coming back and coming back in a big way.”

The one-day festival will feature both local and guest artists. Admission to the event is free.

Music will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday and conclude at 10 p.m.

