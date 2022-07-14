Remote Area Medical seeking volunteers for southwest Virginia medical clinic
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) needs volunteers.
The organization provides free medical pop-up clinics to people who need dental, vision and medical care.
RAM officials said they need health professionals and general support staff volunteers for a clinic on Oct. 1 and 2.
The clinic will be held at Riverview Elementary/Middle School. It is located at 273382 Riverside Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.
RAM also needs general support volunteers to set-up and take-down and overnight parking staff to greet patients.
For more information click here or call 865-579-1530.
