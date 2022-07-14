Advertisement

Rain chances remain slim until Sunday

We’ll be seasonable and mainly sunny to wrap up the work week
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled front to our southeast across the Carolinas may spit some moisture in our direction on occasion, but we look fair overall through the end of the work week. A stray shower or two could pop up tonight, but we’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with valley fog and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

DAY PLANNER - FRIDAY
DAY PLANNER - FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring mainly sunny skies through most of the day, though with the daytime heat and just enough humidity, we may see a few isolated pop-up showers/storms Friday afternoon-evening. Most, however, will stay rain-free, just warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring increasing mugginess, but we should still be seasonable and mainly dry. High temps Saturday afternoon will again top off in the upper 70s-low 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible before the day is over, but most again will stay quiet. Saturday night will again be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Disturbances moving in early next will bring a renewed chance of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Sunday and Monday as a front swings into the area. Another frontal system could bring us more rounds of showers and storms later in the week too, especially Wednesday night-Thursday morning.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Latest News

Full Forecast (7/14)
Full Forecast (7/14)
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
Sunshine returns to the region today
Full video forecast (July 13th 2022)
Full video forecast (July 13th 2022)
FUTURECAST
Staying tranquil into late week; storms could return by this weekend