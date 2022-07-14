Rain chances remain slim until Sunday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled front to our southeast across the Carolinas may spit some moisture in our direction on occasion, but we look fair overall through the end of the work week. A stray shower or two could pop up tonight, but we’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with valley fog and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

DAY PLANNER - FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring mainly sunny skies through most of the day, though with the daytime heat and just enough humidity, we may see a few isolated pop-up showers/storms Friday afternoon-evening. Most, however, will stay rain-free, just warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring increasing mugginess, but we should still be seasonable and mainly dry. High temps Saturday afternoon will again top off in the upper 70s-low 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible before the day is over, but most again will stay quiet. Saturday night will again be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Disturbances moving in early next will bring a renewed chance of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Sunday and Monday as a front swings into the area. Another frontal system could bring us more rounds of showers and storms later in the week too, especially Wednesday night-Thursday morning.

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

