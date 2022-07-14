Advertisement

New president elected for W.Va. Board of Education

The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously elected Paul Hardesty as its new...
The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously elected Paul Hardesty as its new president.(WV Department of Education)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously elected Paul Hardesty as its new president.

Hardesty said one of his priorities is to mend relationships with the state Legislature, which has been strained at times.

He said with many important issues ahead of the board he wants to make sure West Virginia students are prepared.

In a statement, Hardesty said, “I will start, day one, to try and build back damaged relationships around the Capitol complex because, at the end of the day, we all want better educational opportunities.”

Hardesty has 30 years of public service under his belt. He’s served on the Logan County Board of Education and was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to an unexpired term in the West Virginia Senate.

Meanwhile, board member Nancy White was elected vice president.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Bandy community cleans up after flood damage

Latest News

Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark
Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
No one left unaccounted for in Buchanan County flooding
Remote Area Medical seeking volunteers for southwest Virginia medical clinic
The West Virginia Air National Guard honored Woody Williams with a water cannon sendoff ahead...
Woody Williams receives water cannon sendoff ahead of last wish