Advertisement

Missing dog found safe after running from accident scene

Murphy had been missing since June 12.
Murphy had been missing since June 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beloved dog that went missing after a car accident in June will soon be reunited with his owner.

Murphy, a one-year old Shetland Sheepdog, ran away from an accident scene on US Route 35 between Mason and Putnam Counties on June 12.

Murphy’s owner, Jillian Sandefur, was heading back to her home in Indiana when the accident happened.

She spent several days searching for her furry friend before returning home.

Since then, volunteers have continued the search.

On Thursday around 11 a.m. volunteers found a healthy, but hungry Murphy in a live trap they had set in hopes to find him.

Sandefur said volunteers have taken Murphy to a local veterinarian to be checked out and then they will drive him home to Indiana.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Latest News

Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?
Carnegie Hall Kids' College
Carnegie Hall hosts 29th Annual Kids’ College
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River
Ronceverte to host Skyline Bluegrass Tribute Festival this Saturday