‘It’s devastating, it really is’: McDowell County homeowners react to flood damage

MCDOWELL COUNTY WV, W.Va. (WVVA) - Homeowners in Mcdowell County are assessing the damage after Tuesday’s flooding ripped through their towns and smaller communities.

“There are people here that for generations they’ve lived here. It’s devastating, it really is.”

In War, West Virginia, a woman described how she and her husband were caught in nearly a foot of water. Luckily for them, the local fire department got them out of their home which sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“I had about that much water in my house. My husband is handicapped and in a wheelchair. and I had to have help getting him out.”

In Valls Creek, West Virginia, Mary Mullins said her family was forced to escape their home in fear of the rising water.

“Water was just coming from every angle. So we couldn’t get out of the back. I had to walk over to the highest point of the fence and took the ladder.”

Mullins is no stranger to floods. Her house fell victim to a similar disaster in 2020. Now, what used to be her backyard can now only be described as a mud pit. Mullins said her house is only a small example of the damage done throughout the county. she hopes her small holler is not overlooked in the clean-up effort.

“It’s very devastating you know? It feels like up here in Valls Creek we get forgotten. We’re very tight nit. It was heartbreaking.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation reports that Berwind, War, and the Warrior Mine area were the areas most affected by the flooding in McDowell County.

