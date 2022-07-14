Advertisement

‘It’s devastating, it really is’: McDowell County homeowners react to flood damage

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY WV, W.Va. (WVVA) - Homeowners in Mcdowell County are assessing the damage after Tuesday’s flooding ripped through their towns and smaller communities.

In War, West Virginia, a woman described how she and her husband were caught in nearly a foot of water. Luckily for them, the local fire department got them out of their home which sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

In Valls Creek, West Virginia, Mary Mullins said her family was forced to escape their home in fear of the rising water.

Mullins is no stranger to floods. Her house fell victim to a similar disaster in 2020. Now, what used to be her backyard can now only be described as a mud pit. Mullins said her house is only a small example of the damage done throughout the county. she hopes her small holler is not overlooked in the clean-up effort.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation reports that Berwind, War, and the Warrior Mine area were the areas most affected by the flooding in McDowell County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Latest News

A building lies devastated by flood waters by a river.
All people accounted for and zero fatalities after destructive flooding in Buchanan County.
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lies in honor in the US Capitol
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lies in honor in the US Capitol
Crews with VDOT removing debris from culvert
Clean-up efforts continue after flooding in Bandy
Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?