Granada Theater Thursday: ‘The Company Stores’ comes to the Bluefield Arts Center

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Live music is continuing to fill the the air in Bluefield, West Virginia as ‘The Company Stores’ comes to the Bluefield Arts Center.

The show is from 7-9 PM on July 23rd. Tickets are $15 dollars.

Nicole Thompson with the Granada and Bluefield Arts Center stopped by to discuss them and the upcoming movie showings at the Granada.

Here are the showings for the weekend of July 14-17th:

SMOKEY & THE BANDIT | TONIGHT @ 7 PM

FLIGHT | FRIDAY @ 7 PM

PRINCE OF EGYPT | SATURDAY @ 11 AM

AMERICAN GRAFFITI | SATURDAY @ 7 PM

SOME LIKE IT HOT | SUNDAY @ 5 PM

