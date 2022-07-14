Advertisement

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for McDowell County due to flooding

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the...
Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind.(WVDOT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 75 homes, a dozen bridges and numerous roads were damaged throughout McDowell County Tuesday evening by heavy rains that created flash flooding.

Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for the county.

Communities hit the hardest by the severe weather were War, Warriormine, and Berwind, according to WVDOT.

The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the...
Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind.(WVDOT)

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and local officials, to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

Culvert washed out, several roads damaged by flash flooding in McDowell Co.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Latest News

Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next tragedy?
Carnegie Hall Kids' College
Carnegie Hall hosts 29th Annual Kids’ College
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Murphy had been missing since June 12.
Missing dog found safe after running from accident scene
Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River
Ronceverte to host Skyline Bluegrass Tribute Festival this Saturday