Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for McDowell County due to flooding

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 75 homes, a dozen bridges and numerous roads were damaged throughout McDowell County Tuesday evening by heavy rains that created flash flooding.

Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for the county.

Communities hit the hardest by the severe weather were War, Warriormine, and Berwind, according to WVDOT.

The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind. (WVDOT)

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and local officials, to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

