Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past

FOREST HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their four-year-old daughter in Summers County.

Both Rusty and Rebekah Weikle were arrested on Tuesday after their four-year-old daughter was found stabbed to death in her bed. Her home was located on Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County.

According to the complaint, Rebekah Weikle told police it was her husband who stabbed the child. Both parents are facing charges of First Degree Murder, Child Neglect Resulting in Death, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, and Conspiracy.

WVVA News learned on Thursday that this was not Rusty Weikle’s first run in with the law. According to court records obtained by WVVA News, Rusty Weikle was indicted by a Summers County Grand Jury for Attempt to Commit Malicious Assault in 2012. The indictment said Weikle intentionally attempted to back up his car and hit another man with his truck.

Weikle later took a plea deal in the case, pleading guilty to Assault and was given probation.

No court records could be found regarding any past charges for Rebekah Weikle.

As the State Police detachment in Summers County continues its investigation, REACHH, a family resource network in Summers County is planning a community vigil for the child. It is set to happen at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hinton Memorial Building.

