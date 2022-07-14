Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The murder of a four-year-old girl in Summers County has many across the region asking the same question: Could this tragedy have been prevented?

While this child had yet to enter school, local child welfare experts said there are steps mandatory reporters can take to protect children at risk.

Shiloh Woodard is the Exec. Dir. of Child Protect of Mercer County. Her agency trains mandatory reporters in fields ranging from schools to health care to sports. Her staff is always available to answer questions mandatory reporters may have about whether to make the call to the state’s CPS hotline at 1-800-352-6513.

“Always feel free to contact our agency. We’d be happy to provide guidance. But 99 percent of the time, we encourage people to go ahead and make the report.”

She said those who do make the call can remain anonymous and there are legal protections in place for those who make them in good faith. But she also points out that in West Virginia those who do not make the report could find themselves in court anyway for turning a blind eye.

“They can be charged with a misdemeanor, serve up to 90 days in jail or be fined up to $5,000.”

Still, West Virginia Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County, believes the current system needs to be strengthened.

“I think the problem is not on the mandatory reporter end. I think the problem is mandatory reporters report, but their information doesn’t always make it to law enforcement.”

Baldwin would like to see the system updated so that those calls go to the counties instead of a call center. “They know the families, the situations. But if they’re left without actionable information, I think this is an example of why we need to not only remind people about mandatory reporter duties, but enhance them so that when mandatory reporters do their thing, it’s actionable.”

Baldwin has also worked to strengthen the state’s ‘Handle with Care’ program. While it was initiated several years ago, he feels the practice is under utilized. It essentially allows law enforcement to notify schools when a child has been in a situation involving police. While the school is not given any specific details, it puts them on the lookout for potential problems.

