Clean-up efforts continue after flooding in Bandy

Crews with VDOT removing debris from culvert
Crews with VDOT removing debris from culvert(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - In Bandy, Virginia the clean-up effort is still underway for many residents as well as with officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation. They’re working to clean up areas under culverts and bridge areas. As for local residents they’re hoping to salvage what they can.

“It picked up everything. The weight didn’t matter. We had a camper and the camper was turned around sideways. We had dogs we had to get so they didn’t drown. Right now the yard is completely littered with lord knows what,” said Bandy resident, Derrick Stilwell.

Stilwell says he and his wife are still missing many items including car keys and items from deceased relatives, things he says can’t be replaced. He says he’s going to search a nearby wooded area to hopefully find the belongings.

“You don’t plan for things like that. You know if you leave things laying somewhere you don’t expect for over two feet of water to come in and wipe it out,” said Stilwell.

Community leaders gathered items including cleaning supplies at the local community center for those affected by the flooding. Those leaders say that the community has been quick to help one another out.

“These people have gotten hit hard down through here and I’m sure that every one of them are needing a whole lot more than cleaning supplies. The cleaning supplies are a basic where they can start from and it will be a lot of benefit to all of them,” said James Altizer, the CEO for the Bandy Community Corporation.

Altizer and other long time residents say the flooding was unlike anything they’ve seen and that the clean up process will take some time.

