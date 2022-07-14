Advertisement

Carnegie Hall hosts 29th Annual Kids’ College

Carnegie Hall Kids' College
Carnegie Hall Kids' College(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is continuing its mission of making the arts more accessible. And the next two weeks are all about local youth.

Carnegie Hall is hosting its 29th Annual Kids’ College, a summer arts day camp available to students enrolled in second through seventh grade. Sessions are taught by local professionals, artists and teachers. They focus on art, pottery, weaving, astronomy, music, history, cooking and more.

Carnegie Hall Marketing Director Phillip McLaughlin says it’s pivotal to introduce kids to the creative world around them.

“Being in a very rural area here, we want to instill these things to kids who normally would not get it,” he shared. “It’s just to instill the love of art and learning of those kinds of things we kind of hang out hat on here.”

More than 130 kids participated in this week’s camp. Even more are expected to join on Monday, July 18, for the next installment.

