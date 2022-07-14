Advertisement

Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike

Secure important documents and insurance coverage
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - We never know when disaster will strike, from flooding to hurricanes and tornados. Taking a few simple steps could help you in the event of an emergency.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said the first thing you should do is make sure all of your essential documents are safe from the elements. Secure these important documents in a fireproof safe:

  • Wills
  • Trusts
  • Deeds
  • Account statements
  • Insurance information
  • Model and serial numbers of big-ticket items

Johnson said home prices are up 20% around the country, so check in with your homeowner’s insurance and make sure your coverage is still in line with the current value of your property.

“If you’ve done a renovation of any sort, it’s a really good chance that the cost of replacement is now higher than the policy was originally written.”

Make sure you have access to cash either through a home equity line of credit or an emergency fund, Johnson added, because after an emergency it will likely take some time for homeowners’ insurance to kick in.

For more information about disaster preparedness, Ready.gov is a free resource that can help you make a plan specifically for you and your family’s needs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Latest News

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
Ivana Trump has died at age 73.
Ivana Trump dead at 73
Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’
After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area...
Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers