Advertisement

All people accounted for and zero fatalities after destructive flooding in Buchanan County.

A building lies devastated by flood waters by a river.
A building lies devastated by flood waters by a river.(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buchanan County Va. (WVVA) -

Emergency crews in Buchanan County have been hard at work to restore power, and save lives after Tuesday’s devastating flooding. As of 12 PM today, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding led a press conference with a little bit of good news.

The Buchanan County Sheriffs office says there are no confirmed fatalities and all 44 people that were previously unaccounted for have been found. There has been only one flooding related injury which was the result of a snake bite. The damage however is devastating, and clean up is going to take a long time.

There are still three road closures in the Whitewood area, Route 628, Route 635, and Route 715. Route 715 will be closed for an extended period of time because of the damaged bridge on the road. There are still rescue operations under way, as crews are check any vehicles or structures in the river to make sure no one gets left behind.

The sheriff’s office also wanted to stress that looting of any kind will not be tolerated, and regular patrols will be run.

Relief crews are currently accepting donations of things such as cleaning supplies and can be dropped off at the Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood, VA

If you would like to make a monetary donation to support the community with the recovery you can do so through the United Way. Details on how to donate can be found on the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Latest News

Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lies in honor in the US Capitol
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lies in honor in the US Capitol
Crews with VDOT removing debris from culvert
Clean-up efforts continue after flooding in Bandy
Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?
Carnegie Hall Kids' College
Carnegie Hall hosts 29th Annual Kids’ College