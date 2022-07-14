All people accounted for and zero fatalities after destructive flooding in Buchanan County.

Buchanan County Va. (WVVA) -

Emergency crews in Buchanan County have been hard at work to restore power, and save lives after Tuesday’s devastating flooding. As of 12 PM today, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding led a press conference with a little bit of good news.

The Buchanan County Sheriffs office says there are no confirmed fatalities and all 44 people that were previously unaccounted for have been found. There has been only one flooding related injury which was the result of a snake bite. The damage however is devastating, and clean up is going to take a long time.

There are still three road closures in the Whitewood area, Route 628, Route 635, and Route 715. Route 715 will be closed for an extended period of time because of the damaged bridge on the road. There are still rescue operations under way, as crews are check any vehicles or structures in the river to make sure no one gets left behind.

The sheriff’s office also wanted to stress that looting of any kind will not be tolerated, and regular patrols will be run.

Relief crews are currently accepting donations of things such as cleaning supplies and can be dropped off at the Twin Valley Elementary School in Oakwood, VA

If you would like to make a monetary donation to support the community with the recovery you can do so through the United Way. Details on how to donate can be found on the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

