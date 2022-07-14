Advertisement

1,495 years in prison could be sentence for man in child pornography case

William Walters mugshot
William Walters mugshot(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville man could be sentenced to 1,495 years in prison when he hears his fate in December.

William Samuel Walters pleaded guilty July 13 in Wythe County Circuit Court to one count of Possession of Child Pornography and 149 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (2nd or Subsequent Offense). The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office did not offer a plea agreement in this case.

“The nature of the defendant’s crimes and the sickening images that were reviewed by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and my office made it apparent that I would not be offering this individual an agreement of any kind,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “The defendant has put his fate in the hands of the Judge and I will be asking for the maximum sentence. My hope is that he will never return to live freely in our society.”

Walters was 72 when he was arrested in 2020 after an investigation into child exploitation.

Deputies served a search warrant at his home on North 8th Street. He was originally charged with possessing obscene material and reproducing/transmitting/selling/etc. child pornography, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he was held with no bond.

Walters admitted to investigators he possessed and distributed several images of child pornography to other people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Bandy community cleans up after flood damage

Latest News

Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
Most people unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding have been found
Remote Area Medical seeking volunteers for southwest Virginia medical clinic
The West Virginia Air National Guard honored Woody Williams with a water cannon sendoff ahead...
Woody Williams receives water cannon sendoff ahead of last wish
West Virginia Board of Education receives school safety update
W.Va. Board of Education hears leaders speak on new school safety measures