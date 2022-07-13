Advertisement

Staying tranquil into late week; storms could return by this weekend

We’ll be muggy, but mainly sunny and seasonable into Thursday and Friday
FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

The cold front that brought us all of the active weather Tuesday night has passed out of the area. It is stalled just to our southeast across the Carolinas. While a stay showers, some clouds/fog will be possible overnight, we should stay mainly dry overall. Low temps will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Both Thursday and Friday look quiet, with only the slim chance of a pop-up shower or two; but most will stay rain free. Highs temps tomorrow and into the end of the work week will stay seasonable, in the upper 70s and low 80s. Low temps will be in the upper 50s-mid 60s through Friday night as well.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a rise in storm chances as we head into the weekend. While Saturday still looks pretty quiet, we look a bit muggier.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

By Sunday, low pressure will be trying to build back in, bringing a renewed chance of at least scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Next week at a glance, we’ll see showers and t-storms on a pretty daily basis...meaning we’ll have to keep our eye out for any severe weather/more flooding issues.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

