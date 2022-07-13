The severe threat is over, but flooding, downed trees/roadway debris are concerns overnight
Our area has been plagued with downed trees, power loss several inches of rain Tuesday evening
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING will remain in effect for portions of the WVVA viewing area overnight (where 1-3″+ of rain fell earlier). More like 4-6″ of rain has fallen in Buchanan county alone, where numerous reports of flooding have emerged. Be aware of high water issues overnight, and at the least, ponding on the roads and areas of dense fog. We’ve got numerous trees down and power loss across the area as well, and it might take until Wednesday for some areas to be restored!
A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TONIGHT FOR PORTIONS OF WYTHE COUNTY AS WELL.
Otherwise overnight, rain will taper off, and we’ll see lingering clouds with low temps in the 60s.
By midnight at latest, we should be done with the heavier rain/stronger storms, but we could see a few more spotty showers overnight and areas of dense fog.
Wednesday, we will dry back out, with slightly cooler high temps in the upper 70s-low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.
The rest of this week is looking relatively fair and seasonable, but we could slowly become unsettled again by this weekend...
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
