RGH Senior Friends hold first large, in-person activity since start of COVID

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 100 senior citizens in Raleigh County were out enjoying some fresh air on Wednesday.

All were members of Raleigh General Hospital’s Senior Friendsm who were at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard enjoying a picnic with live music and other activities.

Organizers say this is the first time the group has gotten together for a larger event since the start of COVID-19.

“It’s so important for seniors to be able to socialize,” said Senior Friends Director, Debbie Peyton. “That’s been the thing I’ve worried about our group the most is not having that connection to someone, and these meetings is the reason we do this... your social health is a big part of your overall health.”

During the picnic, Peyton announced plans to host more large-scale get-togethers. Events have already been planned through September.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.