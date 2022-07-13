Advertisement

RGH Senior Friends hold first large, in-person activity since start of COVID

Raleigh General Hospital Senior Friends picnic
Raleigh General Hospital Senior Friends picnic(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 100 senior citizens in Raleigh County were out enjoying some fresh air on Wednesday.

All were members of Raleigh General Hospital’s Senior Friendsm who were at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard enjoying a picnic with live music and other activities.

Organizers say this is the first time the group has gotten together for a larger event since the start of COVID-19.

“It’s so important for seniors to be able to socialize,” said Senior Friends Director, Debbie Peyton. “That’s been the thing I’ve worried about our group the most is not having that connection to someone, and these meetings is the reason we do this... your social health is a big part of your overall health.”

During the picnic, Peyton announced plans to host more large-scale get-togethers. Events have already been planned through September.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash

Latest News

AWAY Center
AWAY Center shares plans for recent donation
A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
One juvenile, two teens face charges in burning of Shady Spring church