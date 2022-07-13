Quieter conditions are expected for the rest of the week

A Flood Warning is in effect until 12:30 pm this afternoon for parts of McDowell and Buchanan counties. Remember: Turn around, don't drown! (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WARNING is still in effect for parts of Buchanan and McDowell counties this morning. Several inches of rain fell last night and FLOODING IS STILL ONGOING! USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING!

Several inches of rain fell over parts of Buchanan and McDowell counties last night. Radar estimates that some areas picked up over 6 inches of rain.

After severe thunderstorms passed through the region yesterday evening, reports of trees and powerlines being down, flooded roadways, and power outages are still coming in. Use extra caution this morning if you’re heading out as some roads are still flooded and there may be debris over some roadways. The rest of the day is looking quiet with mainly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon but the majority of us should stay dry.

We could see a stray shower this afternoon but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies.

We could see a stray shower this evening but the majority of us should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s for most tonight.

Partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures are expected tonight.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s once again. We should stay dry throughout the rest of the week and temperatures will remain seasonable.

Dry and seasonable temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week.

We will start to grow unsettled again on Sunday. As of now, scattered showers and thunderstorms look to be possible throughout much of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

