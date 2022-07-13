Advertisement

Parents face murder charges in four-year-old's death

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father were charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police said.

Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead.

Investigators determined the girl’s parents, Rusty and Rebekah Weikle, were both responsible.

In addition to murder, the two were charged with child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy.

