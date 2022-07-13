Advertisement

New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County


A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FOREST HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.

According to State Police, it happened early in the morning hours at a home on Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother, Rebekah Weikle, told police that it was her husband, Rusty Weikle, who stabbed their daughter. She reported to police that her husband made this admission before returning to bed, advising her that he “took care of the problem.”

She also admitted to assisting in the clean up, but made no attempt to render aid or call 911, according to the complaint.

Both are charged with murder, child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death, and conspiracy.

At this hour, the case remains under investigation by the Summers County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

