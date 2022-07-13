Advertisement

Fallen first responders nominated for Medals of Valor

The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voted unanimously to submit their names.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two fallen first responders in Nicholas County have been nominated to receive Medals of Valor.

The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voted unanimously to submit the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer firefighter John Forbush to the West Virginia state legislature for consideration, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

Forbush lost his life on May 1 while attempting a water rescue in the Elk River in Sutton. Deputy Baker was shot and killed while responding to an incident in Burch River on June 3.

“Yesterday, I was honored to listen to the heroic stories of the Medal of Valor nominees,” said Captain T.J. Dillon, Chairperson of the Honor Board. “The Board members are excited to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the heroes of West Virginia. Their service and dedication to this wonderful state will forever be honored and remembered.”

The nominations for Forbush and Baker will be referred to the President of the West Virginia State Senate and the Speaker of the House during the 2023 legislative session.

