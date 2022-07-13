Advertisement

Emergency response underway after flooding in Buchanan County.

Emergency services preparing to set out.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Buchanan County Va. (WVVA) -

Emergency management officials have closed off some roads in Buchanan County due to an ongoing search and rescue operation after disastrous flooding occurred overnight

The flooding comes after last night’s storms dropped heavy rainfall over a long amount of time.

Flood waters were high enough to sweep buildings off of their foundations in places like Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob. At least 40 people are unaccounted for, and authorities say there is substantial damage.

Chief deputy Eric Breeding says that Emergency Management is doing all they can in response to this devastating flood:

“We have approximately 18 search and rescue organizations actively assisting coming from as far as Lynchburg Virginia. At this time we have no confirmed fatalities.”

The sheriff’s office asks that people avoid the affected areas so emergency crews can respond and reach people in need.

If you are missing a loved one, a reunification center has been set up at Twin Valley Elementary School, in Oakwood, Virginia.

If you need to report a missing person or confirm to authorities that someone missing has been found, you can call 1-833-748-1424

