Advertisement

Culvert washed out, several roads damaged by flash flooding in McDowell Co.

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways cleanup crews have been working to clean up debris and plan repairs to roads damaged by flash flooding near the communities of Warriormine and Berwind in McDowell County.

“Crews have been out since the storm started, working overnight and into today, and our engineers are on the ground to begin the assessment process to repair the roads,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind. Flash floods washed out road shoulders and undermined parts of traffic lanes on Warriormine Road, War Creek Road, Shop Branch Road, Berwind Road, and a few others.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the...
Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind.(WVDOT)

Floodwaters also washed out a culvert beneath Warriormine Road and a privately owned bridge.

Warriormine Road is currently unpassable at the site of the washed-out culvert. Local residents may use Berwind Mountain Road as a detour once water levels go down.

The WVDOH will replace the washed-out culvert and repair the roads after engineers assess the extent of the damage.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the...
Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind.(WVDOT)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder
A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

West Virginia Board of Education receives school safety update
W.Va. Board of Education hears leaders speak on new school safety measures
Manchin, Capito to speak on Senate Floor on life and legacy of Woody Williams
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Bandy community cleans up after flood damage
Emergency services preparing to set out.
Emergency response underway after flooding in Buchanan County.
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond