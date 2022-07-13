Advertisement

Bandy community cleans up after flood damage

Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - In the small community of Bandy, Virginia; residents got a rude awakening Tuesday night after water from a nearby stream got to dangerous levels. Something life long residents say they’ve never seen in the area before.

“It’s flooded and come across the road here but it’s never been around our house and the bottom all the way up to the porch was covered with water last night. It was waist deep,” said Robert Harrison.

Tazewell County officials say fourteen people and seven pets were displaced due to the flooding. Some of them unable to leave their homes, fortunately no injuries were reported.

“There were several families that were trapped. We deployed two boats. One from Richlands and one from the town of Tazewell to try and assist in evacuating the families. Ended up having five families that needed evacuated from their homes,” said Barry Brooks, the Director of Public Safety for Tazewell County.

Brooks says Bandy was the hardest hit area in the county by flooding. He adds that he was glad to see neighbors and nearby departments coming together to help each other out.

“None of us have the resources to handle things like this. So we draw on each other and that’s the only way this can work is by us sharing resources and drawing off each other,” said Brooks.

Brooks say that the displaced families did receive financial aid from the Red Cross and will now begin the process of cleaning up and hopefully returning home.

