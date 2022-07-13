AWAY Center shares plans for recent donation

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The AWAY Center in Raleigh County, formerly the Women’s Resource Center, is another contribution closer to helping victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

Today, the center received a $2,000 check from Raleigh General Hospital’s Senior Friends. The money was raised through various fundraising efforts.

Erin Jones, Assistant Executive Director of AWAY, says the money will go toward purchasing items that grant money cannot.

“We can go that extra mile that we are always trying to go but not always our grant funding covers,” she shared. “With grants, you are so limited on what you can spend your money on...so this is going to cover some of those extra costs that we can’t always cover.”

Jones says these “needed items” can be anything from toiletries to clothes and home items but vary per case.

“We are able to provide those things depending on what it is that has happened, whether it’s domestic violence, sexual assault, human tracking or it can even be stalking. We gotta make sure they have the things that they need, and our communities provide those needs. It’s amazing.”

The AWAY Center currently serves four counties in southern West Virginia.

