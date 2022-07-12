W.Va. workers speak on their choice to remain remote

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Employees across the country have continued to choose remote-work over a traditional commute, even two-plus years into the COVID pandemic.

As of July 5th, Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office strictly limited work-from-home options for state workers. In the Mountain State however, a legislative report from January revealed support for the remote-worker.

It cited 27 state agencies that reportedly experienced a significant rise in productivity following a COVID-induced expansion of telework policies. On Monday, workers in the private sector seemed to agree.

“People ought to have the flexibility to work from home when it makes sense to do so,” said Geoff Swafford. “If there’s nothing going on at the office that day, I mean, do you really need to come in?”

Swafford has worked remotely for more than a decade. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that’s along with 7.1 percent of the country’s workforce already working remotely. Swafford wasn’t alone in his enthusiasm.

“It’s a lot more time that people have to focus on their work,” said Christian Martine. “And they come with more energy because they’re spending less time just taking care of getting to work.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.