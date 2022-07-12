Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening

Most of the day today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a mild and muggy one as temperatures climb up into the 80s and possibly the low 90s for some of the lower elevations. Later on this afternoon and into the evening hours is when a cold front will push through our area bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Some of those storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and torrential downpours being the greatest threats, however, hail is also possible.

Most of the day will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will move in later in the afternoon and evening hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Our area has been upgraded to a Slight (2/5) risk for strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and storms will continue mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy skies are expected late tonight with lows in the 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly before midnight. We'll dry up later tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry up tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable temperatures will also return as high temperatures top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

We'll dry up tomorrow and should stay dry throughout the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions are expected throughout the rest of the week and we’ll stay seasonable throughout the next several days as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.