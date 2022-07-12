Strong to severe storms possible through sundown; drying out into Wednesday

Advertisement

SEVERE THREATS
SEVERE THREATS(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STORMS MOVE IN THE REST OF OUR TUESDAY EVENING
STORMS MOVE IN THE REST OF OUR TUESDAY EVENING(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front undercutting the warm & humid air we have in place will keep us unsettled into our Tuesday evening, at least up until sundown while we’ve still got some daytime heat/energy.

CURRENT WATCHES
CURRENT WATCHES(WVVA WEATHER)

A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of the WVVA viewing are until 10 PM TUESDAY NIGHT.

TUESDAY NIGHT
TUESDAY NIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Our entire area is under a slight risk (2/5 the scale) for a few strong to severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and locally heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding issues this evening. Stay weather aware! Power outages and downed trees/limbs will be possible as this system quickly plows through.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

By midnight at latest, we should be done with the heavier rain/stronger storms, but we could see a few more spotty showers overnight and areas of dense fog.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, we will dry back out, with slightly cooler high temps in the upper 70s-low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER
WEDNESDAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of this week is looking relatively fair and seasonable, but we could slowly become unsettled again by this weekend...

THE REST OF THE WEEK LOOKS DRIER
THE REST OF THE WEEK LOOKS DRIER(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

