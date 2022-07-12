Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.(WSAZ staff)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A report from the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed more information about a fatal helicopter crash that happened in Logan in June.

Around 4:45 p.m. on June 22, the bell UH-1B helicopter, N98F, was destroyed and all those onboard died when it crashed in Amherstdale, West Virginia.

Six people were onboard the helicopter: three trained pilots and three passengers. All died in the crash.

The helicopter was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

According to the preliminary report from the NTSB, the flight was associated with the 7th annual Huey Reunion during which the operator gave passengers the opportunity to fly the former military helicopter with a safety pilot seated in the left front seat.

The flight involved in the deadly crash was the last flight of the day and the accident happened about 15 minutes after its departure from Logan County Airport.

The report says the helicopter hit the side of a cliff before landing sideways onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Two utility cables were fractured in the crash.

An investigation of the wreckage revealed that the cockpit of the helicopter had crashed into the road and guardrail before catching fire. The back end of the helicopter remained attached to the main body.

There were no known witnesses to the accident.

