New River Gorge Regional Development Authority continues to elevate leadership

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) is continuing to elevate its leadership. Changes went into effect on July 1.

Judy Moore has dedicated years to the NRGRDA and its subsets. In the past, she has served as the Executive Director of the West Virginia Hive, President of the NRGRDA and the Managing Director of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). Some of these titles she still holds.

In addition to her roles overseeing the West Virginia Hive and CRAN, she will now serve as Deputy Director of Operations for the NRGRDA. Moore says this allows her to be more involved in organizational operations and work closely with other leaders to sustain southern West Virginia.

“Really, the work that we are doing is extremely impactful within the four NRGRDA counties, the 12 West Virginia Hive counties, but we are also impacting all of the state with the work that we are doing.”

Moore will continue to work alongside and support NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.