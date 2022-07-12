New requirements to obtain the high school equivalency test diploma

Advertisement

new test changes requirements for the high school equivalency diploma(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A new change in requirements for those wanting to obtain the high school equivalency diploma will go into effect in January 2023.

The change in test requirements comes from the publishers’ decision to no longer offer previous version of the test. This change does not affect anyone who’s already received a diploma.

Deanna Addis, an adult education instructor, told us more about who might feel the affect of the new changes.

“If they are just starting, then there are no worries, any testing from January of 2022, is good until the foreseeable future. There’s no deadlines that we have looming. The only concern are those that started the TASC test and need to finish up those subjects and combine their scores with Hiset.”

If anyone is concerned about their scores or how it could impact their progress can call the West Virginia Adult Education Learning Center at 304-834-1019. You can also visit their main office on the sixth floor of St. Josephs landing or their sister location on Market Street.

