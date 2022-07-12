New city manager shares vision for Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Damita Johnson may not have been born in Oak Hill, but you’d never know it to hear her talk.

For the last 38 years, the city has been her home. And, for the last two decades, it has also been her employer.

The Nicholas County native was recently chosen to serve as city manager following the retirement of William Hannabass. But she has always been close to the position. In fact, she’s been right down the hall where she worked as the city’s clerk-treasurer for 24 years.

Now, she is excited to work toward making Oak Hill the best city it can be.

“I look forward to being involved in the things that are going on inside the city,” she shared. “Before, I’ve always been involved in the financial part and not the actual work part or seeing it all come together, so I am really anxious to be involved in some of those things.

“I’m just getting my feet wet and getting into some of the things that a city manager does every day that I didn’t do before.”

Johnson says she plans to focus on the beautification of city parks by implementing new recreational activities and spaces. She also plans to spruce up the town through various projects. She says the improvement of the city’s parks, sidewalks and fire station is estimated to cost around $4 million. This will be completed using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that the city has received.

“I think Oak Hill is a great place to live. We have a lot to offer our citizens. We have everything that you need here, and I think it’s a great place to live work and play... I would love to have Oak Hill just keep improving and meet the needs of our residents.”

Johnson has been working as city manager since July 6, but she was officially sworn in to the position Monday night.

