Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder

Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.(Glenn Kittle)
By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 21-year-old was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a double murder in Mercer County.

Kenneth Adkins received the maximum penalty. He faced 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in the deaths of Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams who were both 19 years old at the time of their death.

The defense requested Adkins be transferred from Southern Regional Jail. However, the decision comes down to the West Virginia State Department of Corrections.

