FBI is working with local law enforcement to bring down human trafficking cases in Virginia

FBI Richmond Division
FBI Richmond Division
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI is seeing an increase in human trafficking cases over the last year.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, a special agent told WDBJ7 the increase comes from both a rise in case numbers and an increase in reporting practices.

The FBI is working more with local law enforcement and non profit prevention organizations to curb human trafficking.

Agent Merlin Gonzalez explained how many victims fall into human trafficking through existing relationships.

”Our victims are not being held or locked in a room and they’re not allowed to leave,” Gonzalez said. “Most of the cases that we encounter, victims have been tricked through coercion.”

The agent also said many victims will be trafficked through social media or through the internet.

To report a case of human trafficking, you should call the FBI Richmond office directly or call 911.

