COVID-19 cases see uptick as new variant becomes dominate strain

(WVVA) -Over the past week, COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by over 100 patients in West Virginia. as The BA.5 Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain.

“We are starting very likely to see the impact of the BA.5 variant that has become the dominant variant around in the United States and also the dominant variant around the world.”

The Administrator of Mercer County’s Health Department said the new COVID-19 variant is more transmissible than ever. It even bypasses antibodies left behind from previous COVID infections.

“As COVID mutates, it’s really it’s getting smarter. It does bypass those antibodies. They are not effective against this variant.”

Public health officials still agree that vaccinations are still the best bet to protect yourself. Allen said work is underway to develop stronger vaccines to keep pace with the mutating virus.

“Pfizer and probably Moderna as well are working on a vaccine for this fall that will affect the BA.5 and BA.4″

Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said people with compromised immune systems need to pay close attention because vaccination is their best defense.

“We are so consistently telling people to stay up to date with your vaccine. Use the vaccine calculator and do that. We know that being fully up to date with your vaccine. Increases. It reduces your risk of dying by 42 times versus people who have not been vaccinated at all.”

