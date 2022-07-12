COVID-19 cases see uptick as new variant becomes dominate strain
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVVA) -Over the past week, COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by over 100 patients in West Virginia. as The BA.5 Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain.
The Administrator of Mercer County’s Health Department said the new COVID-19 variant is more transmissible than ever. It even bypasses antibodies left behind from previous COVID infections.
Public health officials still agree that vaccinations are still the best bet to protect yourself. Allen said work is underway to develop stronger vaccines to keep pace with the mutating virus.
Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said people with compromised immune systems need to pay close attention because vaccination is their best defense.
