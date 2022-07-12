Bluefield RidgeRunner train nearing half-way mark of season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield’s RidgeRunner train is nearing it’s mid-point of operating season.

Through Labor Day Weekend, the city’s historic No. 36 locomotive takes passengers of all ages on a 10-minute scenic ride through Bluefield City Park. The Train’s operator, Derek Dunford, said on Saturday that he’s in his first year on the job -- and only wants to share his passion with visitors.

“I’m a train enthusiast, this is what I like to do,” said Dunford. “If I can share my enthusiasm with the children, anything will make me happy.”

The RidgeRunner is open Saturdays and Sundays from Noon through 6 p.m. at $2 a ride.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.