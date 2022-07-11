Sunshine returns today

High pressure has moved into the area which will keep us dry today. Partly cloudy skies are expected this morning and we should see more sun than clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will top off right around average with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s is expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop down into the 60s overnight.

Mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of the day tomorrow will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Later on in the afternoon and into the evening hours, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms start pushing into the region. Although the threat of severe weather is low tomorrow, I’m not going to rule out an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and torrential downpours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 80s and possibly the low 90s for some.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Our region is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier weather will return on Wednesday and we should stay that way for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s Wednesday-Friday.

As of now, the first half of the weekend looks dry but showers and storms are possible for our Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.