Help Wanted: Businesses struggle to fill open positions

(WVVA) - Right now, employers are going through what some would call an oddity. There are plenty of job openings, but no one wants to fill them.

“When we have more jobs available than job seekers, then it’s a potential problem. On the other hand, it’s positive in the sense that there is an incentive now. There’s no reason that anybody should be sitting around saying I can’t find a job I can’t find work.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports that 71% of people aged 15-64 are employed in the United States. This figure matches pre-pandemic numbers posted in February of 2020.

Assistant Professor of Accounting at Concord University Logan Browning said it could take a new generation of employees to fill jobs that the previous generation is leaving.

“That Baby Boomer age group is retiring more and more all the time it’s going to turn into something of an avalanche. There just aren’t the numbers of people to replace them. You’re talking about a huge demographic age group.”

Browning adds, that businesses will have to provide incentives to fill the surplus of open jobs.

“Not all positions are trade positions. Some are professional positions that are going to require that 4-year degree. I have seen a lot of these professional businesses do that kind of helped was they offered to cover tuition’s for their employee’s while they’re going to school.”

West Virginia has provided a “Jobs Jumpstart Program” which incentivizes those who are currently receiving unemployment benefits offering $1,500 dollars to rejoin the workforce.

