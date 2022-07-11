Help Wanted: Businesses struggle to fill open positions
(WVVA) - Right now, employers are going through what some would call an oddity. There are plenty of job openings, but no one wants to fill them.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports that 71% of people aged 15-64 are employed in the United States. This figure matches pre-pandemic numbers posted in February of 2020.
Assistant Professor of Accounting at Concord University Logan Browning said it could take a new generation of employees to fill jobs that the previous generation is leaving.
Browning adds, that businesses will have to provide incentives to fill the surplus of open jobs.
West Virginia has provided a “Jobs Jumpstart Program” which incentivizes those who are currently receiving unemployment benefits offering $1,500 dollars to rejoin the workforce.
