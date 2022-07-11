Advertisement

Help Wanted: Businesses struggle to fill open positions

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVVA) - Right now, employers are going through what some would call an oddity. There are plenty of job openings, but no one wants to fill them.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports that 71% of people aged 15-64 are employed in the United States. This figure matches pre-pandemic numbers posted in February of 2020.

Assistant Professor of Accounting at Concord University Logan Browning said it could take a new generation of employees to fill jobs that the previous generation is leaving.

Browning adds, that businesses will have to provide incentives to fill the surplus of open jobs.

West Virginia has provided a “Jobs Jumpstart Program” which incentivizes those who are currently receiving unemployment benefits offering $1,500 dollars to rejoin the workforce.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Giles County residents asked to stay inside due to incident outside the Town of Narrows
Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
The Georgia-based film crew said they plan to pitch a pilot episode in January.
Zombie film crew holds 2-day shoot in Bluefield, W.Va.
Col. Lamar Davis, the head of Louisiana State Police, was caught speeding on the Atchafalaya...
Police superintendent caught speeding on highway: ‘I’m disappointed in myself’
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County bears extensive criminal history

Latest News

School Lunch (FILE)
Virginia budget to provide more than 60K students with free school meals
Ace Adventure Resort
Ace Adventure Resort shares how rafting industry is boosting state tourism
Accused mass shooter to be arraigned on 20-count indictment returned by grand jury
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond alleged mass shooting plot suspects to remain behind bars