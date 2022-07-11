Giles County residents asked to stay inside due to incident outside the Town of Narrows

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:35 a.m. Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office provided additional details Monday morning about the reported incident near Poplar Street and Minton Street.

According to Sheriff Morgan Millirons, a homeowner called law enforcement around 5:55 a.m. and reported someone was outside. The sheriff said the caller then got into a “tussle” with the suspect. The suspect is reported to have shot the homeowner in the left arm. They have since been released from the hospital.

The suspect has not been taken into custody. No description was given of the suspect. Deputies say the person is considered armed. The sheriff’s office has set up a permitter around the scene of the reported incident, extending about two to three miles out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

----

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep doors, windows and vehicles locked due to what the sheriff’s office is calling “an incident,” outside of the town of Narrows.

The incident occurred in the area of Poplar St and Minton St.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office told WDBJ7 the situation is “severe,” and that a person fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to call 540-921-3842 to report any suspicious activity.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.