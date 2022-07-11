Advertisement

A cold front slides in Tuesday; a few strong to severe storms will be possible

Gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain will be possible at times Tuesday PM
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure will slide further SE tonight, opening the door for more southerly wind flow/warmth/moisture. Temps will be in 60s overnight tonight, and we will experience a bit more humidity, but we should stay dry with just some passing clouds.

Most of tomorrow looks dry as well, but we’ll be warm and humid out ahead of the incoming front, and highs will top off in the 80s (if not the low 90s for some lower spots). By the late afternoon/early evening, the cold front will be sliding in, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms from roughly 3/4 PM until sundown.

Our area is in a marginal risk of severe weather (1/5 on the scale) for isolated strong to severe storms that could produce damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. At this time, fortunately, tornadoes do not look likely.

After sundown, energy for storms will fade, and we should dry out with some fog in the wake of the rain Tuesday night-Wednesday AM.

The rest of this week is looking pretty quiet and seasonable for a while...stay tuned!

