Art community works to revitalize Beckley skate park through murals

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those behind BEX Arts Week are taking their vision of art collaboration one step further by revitalizing an integral part of Beckley’s youth scene. BEX creators are working with local artists and the City of Beckley to revamp the Freedom Skate Park.

Over the years, the park has been painted and marked by skaters and others in the community. While most of the art found at the park is a form of expression, some of it has been deemed inappropriate or offensive and is believed to have played a role in park visitation decreasing.

Sarah Osborne began skating at Freedom Park in the early 2000s and says she understands how important the art is to skaters, who feel like the park is “their place.” This is why she was chosen by BEX to act as a community organizer and create a call to artists in the hopes of finding local talent to paint the park in a way that coincides with the city’s vision.

“It is super important for the skate park to be a really inviting place for everyone,” Osborne said. “We want new skaters to come to the skate park. We want parents to feel comfortable in bringing their children to the skate park. We want to create an event where artists can collaborate with the city and the skate park, and it be a nice fluid and beautiful place for all of us.”

The Open Air Art Contest received more than ten submissions. Osborne says the winners will be chosen in the coming days and can begin painting the sides of the skate ramps by next week. In the future, she hopes to bring in even more artists to paint the remaining structures.

On Monday, July 18, the new art will be showcased at the BEX All Wheels Welcome 90s-themed party. The event will be held at the Freedom Skate Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the BEX Open Air Art Expo.

